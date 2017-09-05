Bhoomi: Sanjay Dutt gets special tribute on the sets of Drama Company from Super Dancer kids

As Omung Kumar's revenge drama Bhoomi nears its release date, the team of the film including Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari are on a promotional spree. Recently the onscreen father-daughter duo along with the director of their movie Omung and anti-hero Sharad Kelkar visited the sets of Drama Company to create a buzz around the film. The fun and frolic which was once a regular thing for The Kapil Sharma Show shifted its grounds to The Drama Company which is hosted by Kapil's rival Krushna Abhishek. The stars were all praise for the comedians as they left from the sets of the show with big smiles on their faces.

The talented kids of the dance show Super Dancer which is all set to return with yet another season impressed Sanjay Dutt with their special dance performances. The little ones performed on Sanjay's hit songs and had Sanjay joining them which made it even more special for them.

Sanket Bhosale who has been entertaining the audience with his mimicry of Sanjay Dutt for a long time now had Sanjay watching his performance live this time. The excited comedian shared a selfie with the actor and captioned it, "The sweetest ... kind hearted .... the macho man! The orignal Rockstar @duttsanjay sir 🙏🏻😇😘#Bhoomi #22ndSept 💥#ShootingKarRahaHoon 💥🔫."

Comedian-actor Ali Asgar made Sanjay groove along with him on his chartbuster "Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai" from his superhit film Khalnayak.

The entire team of Bhoomi burst out in laughter as they played 'Kaun Banega Arabpati' and sat on the hot seat to answer the crazy questions of the host of the show, Sudesh Lehri.