Bhoomi: Five reasons to watch this Sanjay Dutt-Aditi Rao Hydari starrer

Not only is 'Bhoomi' the comeback film of Sanjay Dutt, it is also a gritty revenge drama involving a father and daughter. Helmed by 'Mary Kom' director Omung Kumar, 'Bhoomi' also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidhant Gupta. Here are five reasons why you should give this movie a watch this weekend.

Sanjay Dutt is making a comeback after three years with 'Bhoomi'. He was last seen in hit 2014 film PK. With films 'Khalnayak', 'Vaastav', 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' and 'Agneepath' already in his kitty, we expect a rocking performance from Sanjay here as well.

As mentioned earlier, 'Bhoomi' is the revenge story of a father (Sanjay Dutt) whose daughter, played by Aditi Rao Hydari, is molested by the local political goons.

We recently saw Sridevi's revenge drama 'MOM'. However, it was told from the point of view of a mother, who is out to avenge the victimisation of her daughter. 'Bhoomi', on the other hand, highlights a father's love, that too Sanjay Dutt's.

Another reason to watch this Sanjay Dutt story is director Omung Kumar. He has helmed films like 'Mary Kom' and 'Sarbjit'. This time, he even has a gem of an actor, Sanjay Dutt at his disposal. Let's see where he takes us with his film.