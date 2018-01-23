1 / 14

Malayalam actor Bhavana tied the knot with Kannada film producer Naveen on Monday morning at Thrissur, Kerala. While the wedding was a low-key affair attended by family and close friends, the reception held at Lulu Convention Center saw Mammootty, Prithviraj, Jayasurya, Manju Warrier, Jayaram, Rima Kallingal, Lal, Biju Menon and Indrajith Sukumaran among others in attendance. (Source: Photo by SAINU WHITE LINE Photography)