Actor Bhavana recently tied the knot with her long-time beau Kannada producer Naveen in a beautiful ceremony. After a grand reception in Kochi, the couple threw a bash for friends in Bengaluru.
Celebrities like Priya Mani and Parul Yadav attended the reception to wish the happy couple.
Interestingly, the three pretty ladies share their birthday month. While Priya was born on June 4, Parul’s birthday falls on June 5, followed by Bhavna’s on June 6.
The happy couple looked dapper with Bhavana rocking a princess-styled green dress.
Bhavna and Naveen had been seeing each other for six years before they decided to get hitched. The couple had gotten engaged in a private ceremony last year.
The couple had a simple wedding at a temple in Thrissur on January 22, followed by a grand reception that saw the who’s who of the industry coming together to wish the couple.