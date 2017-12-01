1 / 8

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's wedding will be held on December 3 and the festivities have already started. The couple and their guests have arrived at the Goa venue of the wedding. The first celebration in Goa was a pool party and many clicks of the same were shared by celebs present at the do. Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Gaurav Gera, Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi, Monalisa, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah among others were spotted having lot of fun. Scroll on to see all the latest photos. (Source: Photo by Instagram)