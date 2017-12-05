1 / 21

Comedienne Bharti Singh and scriptwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa took the 'saat pheras' on December 3 in Goa. The couple got hitched in a dreamy nuptial which was attended by half of the Indian television industry including Rajiv Thakur, Sudesh Lahiri, Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Ravi Dubey and Kishwer Merchant among others. Like any bride, Bharti was in tears as she bid farewell to her family to be with her soulmate Haarsh for the rest of her life and Haarsh, who is head over heels in love with her, was in tears too on seeing his lady love cry. The three-day affair which started with a pool party in Goa was followed by a reception party.