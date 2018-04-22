2 / 11

Taran Adarsh also stated that the Mahesh Babu film, along with Rangasthalam, "have emerged as GAME CHANGERS in Australia. He shared the film has become the fifth highest opening weekend grosser followed by Bollywood films Baaghi 2 and Padmaavat. Here are other Telugu films included in the 'Top 10 highest grossers in America' club (figures from Andhraboxoffice.com).