Beyonce to Adele to Lady Gaga: And Grammy 2017’s best performance is…

In a highly anticipated performance, Beyonce took the stage at the 59th annual Grammys to unfold swaying renditions of "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles", revealing her baby bump in public for the first time. Clad in a shimmering gold chain gown, Queen Bey stunned the crowd as she performed gracefully through "Love Drought" from her album 'Lemonade', which has bagged nine nominations at the awards. However, she chose to sit down in a chair while belting "Sandcastles." At the end of her nine-minute-long fiery performance, the star grinned and blew kisses to her rapper husband Jay Z and five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

Minutes before coming on stage to accept her trophy for Best Song of the Year, Adele began a tribute to george Michale only to stop and start again. As she prepared to start again she let out a four-letter word. "First of all I really do apologize for swearing,'' she began her acceptance speech, adding Michael meant so much to her that she didn't want to slight him with a poor performance. After she ended her performance, Adele got a standing ovation from the audience.

The gremlins keep showing up at the Grammys, but there was no do-over for Metallica after its frontman's microphone failed during the group's performance with Lady Gaga. James Hetfield was singing at the start of the performance, but no audio was coming from his microphone. Lady Gaga's vocals came through loud-and-clear while Hetfield's microphone continued to malfunction during the early part of the performance. It didn't stop the high-octane show, which featured heavy metal and flames shooting up from the stage.

Katy Perry wore a glittering armband saying "Resist" and her performance of "Chained to the Rhythm" featured banners showing the words "We the People", the opening sentence of the U.S. Constitution.

Host James Corden, opening the show with an extended rap about the power of music, sang "Live it all up, because this is the best, and with President Trump, we don't know what is next."