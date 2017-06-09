Behen Hogi Teri screening: Shruti Haasan and Akshara’s ‘behen’ bonding was the highlight, though Rajkummar Rao was missed

Rajkummar Rao's film Behen Hogi Teri released today and lead actor Shruti Haasan was seen bonding with her sister Akshara Haasan at the screening of the film. Behen Hogi Teri, however is not a story about sister bond, rather how men are forced to treat the girl next door like their sister. Clearly the boys aren't happy with that idea. Akshara has also done Bollywood films like Shamitabh and Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Behen Hogi Teri marked Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan's pairing for the first time. Rajkummar was however absent from the film's screening but we did witness some real sibling bonding. Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan are both daughters of acclaimed director Kamal Haasan. The two have not yet starred together in any Bollywood film, but we wish we too see them soon on screen together. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Shruti and Akshara will make you miss your sibling moments. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Naseeruddin Shah's son, Vivaan Shah was also present at the screening of Behen Hogi Teri. He had worked with Akshara Haasan in Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Sunil Shetty also attended the screening of Behen Hogi Teri. The actor seems to be getting sexier with age and his that grey beard. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )