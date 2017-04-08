Begum Jaan screening: Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt and Rekha’s adorable moments will make you miss your girlfriends

The special screening of Begum Jaan saw a rare sight. It brought three of the most powerful actors of Bollywood in one frame - Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt and Rekha. And as much as they have a strong presence onscreen, their offscreen moments were not worth missing. Vidya, Rekha and Alia were spotted giggling with each other. Their chatty moments will only make you miss your girlfriends. Alia Bhatt and Vidya Balan were even seen holding each other's hand. The screening also had celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt, Siddharth Roy Kapur and director Srijit Mukherji in attendance. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )