Begum Jaan screening: Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt and Rekha’s adorable moments will make you miss your girlfriends
The special screening of Begum Jaan saw a rare sight. It brought three of the most powerful actors of Bollywood in one frame - Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt and Rekha. And as much as they have a strong presence onscreen, their offscreen moments were not worth missing. Vidya, Rekha and Alia were spotted giggling with each other. Their chatty moments will only make you miss your girlfriends. Alia Bhatt and Vidya Balan were even seen holding each other's hand. The screening also had celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt, Siddharth Roy Kapur and director Srijit Mukherji in attendance. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
The three ladies of Bollywood have been known to deliver women centric films. Alia Bhatt's Dear Zindagi was about a 20-something girl caught in the crisis of relationships, job and life. Rekha is still remembered for her role in Umrao Jaan, where her character, grows up in a brothel to be an accomplished poetess. Vidya Balan's Begum Jaan is a remake of Bengali film Rajkahini directed by Srijit Mukherjee. In the film Vidya Balan will be seen as a madam who owns a brothel. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
Rekha poses with Vidya Balan.
Vidya Balan snapped with hubby Sidhharth Roy Kapur.
Director Srijit Mukherji was also clicked at the event.
Alia Bhatt posed with her daddy Mahesh Bhatt.