Before Suhana Khan left for London, she made heads turn in her simple and adorable avatar

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is one of the most popular star-kids in B-town. Not only is she snapped by shutterbugs every time she steps out, but fans have forever been charmed with her beauty and versatile sense of style. And this time too, the 17-year-old is grabbing all the eyeballs in Bandra in her simple shirt dress.

Suhana's debut has long been talked about in the industry. Reports are doing the rounds that she has already started training under Shah Rukh's close friend, Karan Johar.

Suhana was recently seen visiting Karan Johar’s office in Mumbai and that is when the rumours of her debut went rife.

SRK's daughter, Suhana is one media shy kid because she seldom poses for the paparazzi in public. Well, that also seems justified considering her debacle with photographers at the recent screening of Tubelight.

Even in these pictures, she is trying to get into her car as quickly as possible. And now that she is off to London to continue her studies, we are going to see even less of this young star.