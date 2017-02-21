Latest News
Before Ranveer Singh dressed as a condom, he wore these ‘what-on-earth-are-these’ clothes too

Published on February 21, 2017 9:43 am
  • ranveer singh, ranveer singh condom dress, ranveer singh shahid kapoor birthday, ranveer singh outfits, ranveer singh dresses, ranveer singh weird dresses, ranveer singh clothes,

    Ranveer Singh ain't afraid of no fashion police. Because if he was, there is no way he would have stepped out if home looking like he was wearing a giant condom. And he not only stepped out of home, he headed to Shahid Kapoor's birthday party where a million flashbulbs went pop after they spotted him. Our eyes popped out once we spotted him too. After putting them back in their sockets, we immediately checked Twitter where people can't stop laughing. But does Ranveer care? Not a bit for this is not the first time he has reinvented the way you look at clothes.

  • ranveer singh deepika padukone, ranveer singh deepika padukone outfits, ranveer singh weird clothes

    Last year, Ranveer Singh made yet another fashion statement that may have been the result of demonetisation or him raiding alleged girlfriend Deepika Padukone's cupboard. The jury is still out wondering exactly what he was wearing and it has been months. But one thing we can sure, those images are printed on our retina and we still see them as part of sartorial nightmares.

  • ranveer singh burka dress, ranveer singh clothing, , ranveer singh fashion, ranveer fashion statement, ranveer singh physique

    When Ranveer Singh wanted to flaunt his muscular physique while wearing a burka.

  • ranveer singh skirt, , ranveer singh fashion, ranveer fashion statement, ranveer singh physique

    Is this a skirt? Is this a suit? Wait, it is just Ranveer Singh.

  • ranveer singh outfits, ranveer singh dresses, ranveer singh weird dresses, ranveer singh clothes,

    All this bling! Ranveer, wait till we put our shades on.

  • ranveer singh fashion, ranveer singh outfits, ranveer singh dresses, ranveer singh weird dresses,

    A blast from the past because where Ranveer Singh is involved, normal is never.

