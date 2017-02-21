Before Ranveer Singh dressed as a condom, he wore these ‘what-on-earth-are-these’ clothes too

Ranveer Singh ain't afraid of no fashion police. Because if he was, there is no way he would have stepped out if home looking like he was wearing a giant condom. And he not only stepped out of home, he headed to Shahid Kapoor's birthday party where a million flashbulbs went pop after they spotted him. Our eyes popped out once we spotted him too. After putting them back in their sockets, we immediately checked Twitter where people can't stop laughing. But does Ranveer care? Not a bit for this is not the first time he has reinvented the way you look at clothes.

Last year, Ranveer Singh made yet another fashion statement that may have been the result of demonetisation or him raiding alleged girlfriend Deepika Padukone's cupboard. The jury is still out wondering exactly what he was wearing and it has been months. But one thing we can sure, those images are printed on our retina and we still see them as part of sartorial nightmares.

When Ranveer Singh wanted to flaunt his muscular physique while wearing a burka.

Is this a skirt? Is this a suit? Wait, it is just Ranveer Singh.

All this bling! Ranveer, wait till we put our shades on.