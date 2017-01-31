Before Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay’s wedding, this soaked-in-love pre-wedding shoot

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is all set to tie the knot with beautiful Rukmini Sahay on February 9. And just a few days before the D-Day, the much in love couple has done a pre-wedding shoot which is nothing but a reflection of their love -- all radiant and glowing with happiness. Neil Nitin Mukesh, who got engaged to Mumbai-based Rukmini Sahay in October last year, is ecstatic about finding his life partner. Neil, in an interview, said, “I think she (Rukmini) is just perfect. She is the perfect balance that any man would want in his woman. She is simple, beautiful, loving and all the awesome adjectives I can think of. She fits them all.” (Photos: The Wedding Story)

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay captured their romantic moments in the black-and-white pre-wedding shoot. Neil looks completely awestruck with Rukmini's bright and beautiful smile. After Shahid Kapoor, this is the second arranged marriage of the tinsel town in the recent times. Neil left the decision of finding his soulmate in his parents’ hands. It was Rukmini's simplicity and upbringing which made Mukesh family take the decision of getting Neil married to her. (Photos: The Wedding Story)

Neil Nitin Mukesh's wedding card has the lyrics of the popular song, ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai’ written on it. The song was sung by Neil’s grandfather and legendary singer Mukesh. (Photos: The Wedding Story)

The couple will tie the knot in Udaipur with celebrations held between February 7-9. Neil’s family will host 500 select invitees comprising close friends and family only. (Photos: The Wedding Story)

The 34-year-old New York actor, Neil Nitin Mukesh will host a reception at hotel JW Marriott in Mumbai for his friends in the film industry, on February 17. (Photos: The Wedding Story)

Neil Nitin Mukesh wanted an intimate wedding at a temple, with just close friends and family. But to respect his family’s wishes, he has agreed for a destination wedding. (Photos: The Wedding Story)