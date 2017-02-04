Before Dangal, 25 movies that broke box office records and redefined blockbuster hits

Dangal starring Aamir Khan has become the highest grossing Hindi film ever with a collection of Rs 385.66 crore. The film was released on December 23 last year. Aamir Khan film is doing relatively well despite big releases of Kaabil and Raees. However, the success of Dangal can't be seen in isolation. Hindi film industry has seen many films breaking and establishing records. These films were crucial in breaking certain notions about filmmaking and bringing in a new wave of ideas and success. We bring you a list of 25 movies from 1990-2016 that broke records.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015): The journey of an Indian man and a little Pakistani girl to find latter's home in Pakistan was an ideal confection for an audience from both sides of the border. Salman Khan's larger than life image helped the film finding its roots in day to day beauty of human nature.The film got able support from Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a goofy Pakistani reporter. Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected Rs 320.34 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

PK (2014): PK was the second collaboration between Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. The duo had earlier worked in film 3 Idiots. Aamir Khan is known for not repeating his directors. However, Aamir and Rajkumar came together for this relatively new film for the Indian audience. The film was delayed as some of the concepts were similar to that of another film - Oh My God starring Paresh Rawal. The film collected Rs 340.8 crore and is second highest Hindi grosser, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Dhoom 3 (2013): Dhoom 3 starring Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif collected a whopping Rs 284.27 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Ek Tha Tiger (2012): Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer film collected Rs 198.78 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Bodygaurd (2011): The film starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor collected Rs 148.26 crore.

Dabangg (2010): Salman Khan-starrer film collected Rs 138.88 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

3 Idiots ( 2009): Aamir Khan film collected Rs 202.95 crore. This was the first film to start Rs 200-crore club.

Ghajini (2008): This Aamir Khan film collected Rs 114.7 crore.

Om Shanti Om (2007): Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer collected Rs 79.4 crore.

Dhoom 2 (2006): The film starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai collected Rs 80.25 crore.

No Entry (2005): The film starring Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan collected Rs 43 crore.

Veer Zaara ( 2004): This cross-border romance starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta collected Rs 40 crore.

Koi Mil Gaya (2003): Hrithik Roshan-starrer collected Rs 42.5 crore.

Devdas (2002): Shah Rukh Khan is seen portraying the role of tragic Devdas. The film collected Rs 32.5 crore.

Gadar Ek Prem Katha (2001): This Sunny Deol film was high on action and drama. The film collected Rs 75.5 crore.

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai ( 2000): Hrithik Roshan became an overnight sensation with this romantic film. The movie collected Rs 38 crore.

Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999): Sooraj Barjatya's family drama collected Rs 28 crore.

Border (1997): Border starring Sunny Deol and Akshay Khanna collected Rs 35 crore.

Raja Hindustani (1996): The film starring Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor collected Rs 48 crore.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995): DDLJ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol collected Rs 61 crore.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994): One of the most colourful and vibrant films to be ever made, Hum Aapke Hain Koun starring Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan collected Rs 69.75 crore.

Aankhen (1993): David Dhawan's comedy film collected Rs 14 crore.

Beta (1992): Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor starrer Beta collected Rs 13 crore.

Saajan (1991): This romantic drama starring Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt collected Rs 10 crore.