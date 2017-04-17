Before Baahubali 2, watch how SS Rajamouli’s grand spectacle came to life in these never-seen-before images

When we say Baahubali, we automatically think about aggressive faces, fights, revenge and a lot of drama but have we ever seen SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati, Prabhas and other actors smiling on the screen, while being in character? Often we have heard that when a character is too impressionable the actor tends to adopt a part of him/her that they really like but on the sets of Baahubali, the actors are just taking back memories of being their respective characters but not their characteristics. In a few unreleased, never-seen-before stills from behind the scenes of Baahubali, we meet actors whose faces tell stories about how satisfied they feel as an actor to be playing SS Rajamouli larger than life roles.

In Baahubali, Rana Daggubati might appear grand, horrifying, deadly and a threat to one's life but off-screen, he looks like a natural actor, who is all smiles for people around and the cameras too. The actor plays the character of Bhallaladeva, who has grown older yet stronger in the upcoming installment of Baahubali.

Prabhas is popularly called Darling down South but for the nation, he is Baahubali, who lives for his people and can do anything to save his kingdom Mahishmati from evil intentions. In one of the pictures, we can see him and Anushka Shetty engrossed in conversation with SS Rajamouli, who seems to be giving directions for a scene during a song in the film.

In another still, Prabhas can be seen in his royal avatar too.

The entire tale of Baahubali begins with Sivagami, a strong headed woman who rules Mahishmati till Baahubali takes over. In the picture, we see Ramya Krishnan, the actor who plays Sivagami, smiling and at ease.

These pictures also give us an insight of how SS Rajamouli is as a director. We see him understanding how each and every scene would be shot and suggesting changes as and when required.