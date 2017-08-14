Bareilly Ki Barfi: Things you should know about Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao starrer

Bareilly Ki Barfi has created quite a buzz among fans not only for its stellar cast of Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, but also because it is being directed by Nil Battey Sannata fame Ashwini Iyer. Aligning to Bollywood's latest obsession with small-town tales, this love triangle from Uttar Pradesh is everything crazy with a desi zing added to it. Here are some facts you should know before watching the film on August 18.

From a peppy background score to kickass dialogues, the trailer of Bareilly Ki Barfi is proof that the film has successfully captured the true essence of UP culture. Set in the backdrop of Lucknow and Bareilly, the characters played by the stars appear true-to-life and genuine.

What makes this film stand out is the fact that the makers have made sure to add a uniqueness and depth to the characters, be it Bitti's free-spirited nature and break-dancing or Rajkummar Rao trying on sarees. These little quirks make the film a progressive take on North Indian culture and have left us wondering about the plot.

Taking promotions up a notch, Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann even gate-crashed an actual engagement party in Mumbai leaving the hosts and guests equally surprised. Talking to a leading daily, Ayushmann had said, "We had warned the event managers but the moment we walked in, I could hear people saying, 'Inko bhi bulaya hai kya?'. And the expression on the new couple's faces was priceless!"

While Ayushmann is playing the owner of a printing press, Rajkummar Rao will reportedly be seen as an author and Kriti as a straightforward, outgoing small-town girl. The plot revolves around her equations with her family and the two men vying for her attention. Who will win her heart in the end? We will have to wait till August 18 to find that out.