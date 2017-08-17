Bareilly Ki Barfi celeb review: Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia and other B-town stars go gaga

Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao, is all set to hit the screens on August 18. But before the audience witnesses the exciting love triangle of Bitti aka Kriti, Chirag Dubey played by Ayushmann and Pritam Vidrohi aka Rajkummar, it is the Bollywood stars who have watched it a day in advance as the makers held a special screening of their movie. In attendance were Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Neha Dhupia among others. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Sushant Singh Rajput was all praise for his rumoured girlfriend Kriti Sanon after watching the movie. Commenting on the film, Sushant tweeted, "#BareillykiBarfi is such a pure &a complete entertainer. @kritisanon is brilliant & it's her best performance, @ayushmannk is honest and @RajkummarRao , take a bow man !! You fly :) I wish #bareilykibarfi team all the luck and congratulations once again !!"

Karan Johar was also spotted at the venue of Bareilly Ki Barfi screening. After watching the movie Karan said, "#BareillyKiBarfi is warm,funny and delightful...the performances are superb!! ! Dialogues have many laugh out loud crackling moments! Congratulations to @JungleePictures @abhayrchopra @abhayrchopra @junochopra @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao @kritisanon the the trio are superb!."

Varun Dhawan also gave his verdict on the film after attending the special screening with his family. "#BareillyKiBarfi is a fun and honest film with super performances @ayushmannk @kritisanon @RajkummarRao @junochopra @Ashwinyiyer," tweeted Varun.

Neha Dhupia, who has been creating waves with her chat show No Filter Neha, called Bareilly Ki Barfi a sweet film. She tweeted, "This one is sweeter than any barfi u ve ever had #BareillyKiBarfi is the sweetest film @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao @kritisanon u guys re fab!."

The filmmaker couple of Bollywood Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer gave a picture-perfect moment to paparazzi at the screening of Bareilly Ki Barfi, a film which is set in the backdrop of Lucknow and Bareilly. Talking about the film, Ashwini earlier said in an interview with IANS, "The film has been written by the director of Dangal (Nitesh Tiwari), directed by me, who delivered Nil Battey Sannata, produced by B.R. Pictures… Junglee Pictures studio has their name in the business. And the three actors have their fan following. So when these energies are coming together to create something new, magic happens."

Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor happily posed for the photographers as they reached the screening of Ashwini Iyer directorial Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Arjun Kapoor who has delivered a hit comedy, Mubarakan along with Anil Kapoor recently also had all the positive things to say about Bareilly Ki Barfi. He tweeted, "Enjoyed #BareillyKiBarfi sweet simple funny & super performances all da best @ayushmannk @kritisanon @RajkummarRao @junochopra @abhayrchopra."

Bareilly Ki Barfi stars Kriti, Ayuhshmann and Rajkummar walked in style at the screening of their film.