Badrinath Ki Dulhania success bash has Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan partying with Bollywood’s young set. See inside pics

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is 2017's success story and Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are carrying the adulation well on their young shoulders. But when it came to the film's success, those who made to the party were Bollywood's young and the famous -- Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Diljit Dosanjh, Aditya Roy Kapur, and many others! Badrinath Ki Dulhania is 2017’s highest Monday grosser after earning Rs 12.08 crore in one day and Rs 73.66 crore in the first week of its release. Karan Johar, the producer of this Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer and other than the young stars, we also saw Varun Dhawan's family and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal trooping in. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Alia Bhatt has once again grabbed a hit in her kitty, and Varun too is enjoying the love and appreciation for his role as Badri in the film. Karan Johar, who is now a happy father of twins, but treats Varun and Alia no less than his own children must be feeling very proud at the moment. Before the Badrinath Ki Dulhania success bash, Karan was also seen at the trailer launch of Baahubali 2 on Thursday where he said he was overjoyed and his twins are also doing well. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Karan thus Instagrammed an inside picture from the bash, as he posed with Alia, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur and captioned it as #funtimes. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Sonakshi Sinha too shared this picture with the caption, "Celebrating the success of these two sensational people! Most well deserved!!! 😘❤👏🏼 @aliaabhatt @varundvn #badriandvaidehi #aboutlastnight." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

But for Varun and his Dishoom co-star John Abraham, the night was a special one. We saw the duo bromancing last year as they promoted their Rohit Dhawan-directed film, and at the party too, Varun was glad to see John. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Varun and John also posed with Varun's brother and director Rohit Dhawan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Alia Bhatt is just in a happy phase and is enjoying back-to-back hits. The year 2016 was a fantastic year for her as she got to play unique characters in Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, and Dear Zindagi. 2017 too is treating the actor well. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Badrinath Ki Dulhania's support cast is being appreciated too and we got to see them at the party too. Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad, Yash Sinha and Badri's bestie in the film Sahil Vaid, all were seen partying. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

And a party is incomplete if the family is not around, isn't it? Thus we also saw Varun's dad David Dhawan and mother Karuna Dhawan here. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Other than all these celebs, Varun's girlfriend Natasha Dalal too came to be a part of the celebrations, though Alia's boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra was missing. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )