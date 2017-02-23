Badrinath Ki Dulhania in Delhi: Fans go crazy as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan dance on title track

Their film release is still days away and it seems Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan would not stop until the world knows about Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The two are on a travel spree and are meeting their fans from every corner of the country. After wrapping up Jaipur travel, they headed to New Delhi and drenched the entire capital with their madness. While the two were also caught taking a selfie, fans went crazy when they performed on the title track of their film, Badri Ki Dulhania, for the crowd. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, they grooved on Tamma Tamma Again with their fans in Jaipur. After Daawat-e-Ishq, this is the second time when actors of a film are travelling to different cities before the release of their film. A week ago, Varun and Alia announced the tour and travel event of the film and have been asking the fans to help them to decide their destinations. Well, we are sure at least a few of their fans are super happy as the actors actually made it to their state.

Varun has been often speaking about how he loves the way Alia gets into the skin of her character. He even went on to state that he would definitely get married to someone who is like Vaidehi, the character played by Alia.

In a making video of Tamma Tamma Again, Alia expressed she would never even attempt to get into the shoes of Madhuri Dixit.

The music of the film has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The film has been directed by Shashank Khaitaan.