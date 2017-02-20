The Kapil Sharma Show: Varun Dhawan turns dulhania, Alia Bhatt is in stress. See pics

When super energetic Varun Dhawan and multi-talented Alia Bhatt are accompanied by the funny man of India, Kapil Sharma then one can expect a lot of paisa vasool entertainment. The show went on to another level when Varun turned the Dulhania and gave a tough competition to Sunil Grover. Sunil, who plays the character of Dr. Mashoor, along with Varun enacted a 'suhaag raat' scene, which left the audience in splits. But before Varun could have joined Sunil, he made Alia's life tough on the sets as he started stripping in front of her.

Alia Bhatt, who plays Vaidehi in the film, has spoken a lot about Varun's growth as an actor. In fact, Varun seems pretty impressed with the kind of film choices Alia has been making over the years. Varun said that he would have married someone like Vaidehi for the kind of person she is. While Alia admitted that Badri has the ability to woo any girl with his innocence.

Alia and Varun have been making their fans dance wherever they went. So, how would they have left Kapil Sharma's show? The actors crooned a few songs and danced on "Tamma Tamma Again" with the entire cast.

At present, the actors are on a promotional spree and are visiting different states to promote their film. For now, they've wrapped the Jaipur promotions and soon will reveal their next destination.

A sequel to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been directed by Shashank Khaitan in which Alia and Varun are representing a small town love story.