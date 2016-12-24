Back in India, Priyanka Chopra spotted partying hard !
The year 2016 has probably been full of 'Dear Diary' moments for Priyanka Chopra. After her big win at the People's Choice Awards, and her red carpet appearances at Oscar and Emmy Awards, she went on to feature on one of the covers of Time Magazine as one of the most influential people. Later she was spotted in her hottest self in various other international magazines. The desi girl was the first Indian to grab a lead role in an American television show, Quantico. And now, the actor is back in India for a Christmas break and making the most of it. The actor was at producer Srishti Behl's party on Friday. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
A few days before Christmas, Bollywood producer Shristi Behl decided to have a dinner party. Priyanka Chopra was the star guest. Priyanka is in India for a short while but she has her diary full. Other than spnding time with friends and family, she will be seen in Koffee With Karan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
Priyanka Chopra was also spotted with her mother. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
Anurag Kashyap was spotted entering the party. The filmmaker was spotted coming in an auto. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
Harshavardhan Kapoor made his debut this year in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film Mirzya. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
