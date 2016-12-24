Back in India, Priyanka Chopra spotted partying hard !

The year 2016 has probably been full of 'Dear Diary' moments for Priyanka Chopra. After her big win at the People's Choice Awards, and her red carpet appearances at Oscar and Emmy Awards, she went on to feature on one of the covers of Time Magazine as one of the most influential people. Later she was spotted in her hottest self in various other international magazines. The desi girl was the first Indian to grab a lead role in an American television show, Quantico. And now, the actor is back in India for a Christmas break and making the most of it. The actor was at producer Srishti Behl's party on Friday. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )