Baba Siddique’s Iftar party: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and other celebs in attendance
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- SportsIntercontinental Cup: India clinch title in 2-0 win over Kenya
- SportsRafael Nadal clinches 11th French Open title in 'Claywalk'
- RSS may project Pranab as PM nominee, believes Sena; Sharmistha says father not rejoining politics
- Govt opens up 10 joint secretary-level posts to private sector, Opposition calls it opportunity for ‘sanghis’
- Justice KM Joseph elevation to Supreme Court: Arun Jaitley reminds Congress of Nehru, Indira eras
- EntertainmentBigg Boss Telugu Season 2 launch: Highlights
- EntertainmentSanju song Kar Har Maidaan Fateh: Ranbir portrays Sanjay's battle with drug addiction
- EntertainmentGauri Khan is happy partying with daughter Suhana Khan, see photos
- EntertainmentAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's latest photo is too cute
- Sports India down Kenya in Intercontinental Cup Final
- SportsChhetri equals Messi's international goals tally
- SportsRafael Nadal clinches 11th French Open title in 'Claywalk'
- TechnologyApple Watch 3 LTE full review: This will change your lifestyle, but not everyone needs it
- TechnologyE3 2018: What to expect from Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy S9+ outsold iPhone X to become world's best-selling smartphone in April 2018: Counterpoint
- LifestyleMeghan Markle in romantic pink hues or Kate Middleton in cool blues: Who mesmerised at Trooping the Colour parade?
Advertisement