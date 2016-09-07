1 / 6

This Friday will see the clash of Freaky Ali starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Baar Dekho starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles. Even though both films are entirely different, a rivalry between two films to win at box office can't be ruled out yet. Freaky Ali is a story about a common man who goes on to learn golf, considered to be a rich man's game. Baar Baar Dekho is a modern take on love and relationship. While Freaky Ali promises to be a gritty tale on the screen filled with heroism and charm, Baar Baar Dekho lures one to venture into the world of romance and heartbreak. However, the only audience will get to decide the fate of both films.