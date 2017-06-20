Baahubali Prabhas stabbed in the back by Varun Dhawan: Here’s everything that happened at Karan Johar’s party

Baahubali: The Conclusion is celebrating its 50 days in 1050 theatres across India. SS Rajamouli's magnum opus has become a phenomenon in the history of Indian cinema and the one who is more than happy with the film's success is Karan Johar, one of the producers of the film. Probably this is why the filmmaker invited the two heartthrobs of the nation, Prabhas, and Rana Daggubati to his house to celebrate the big moment. Late on Monday evening, Amarendra Baahubali aka Prabhas and Bhallaladeva aka Rana Daggubati were spotted reaching Karan's residence. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor also joined the two superstars. (Picture credites: Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan recreated the Baahubali moment at Karan's house as he stabbed Prabhas from behind. Sharing the moment on his Instagram Varun wrote, "Only 2 people in the history of the world have managed to do this. One is #katappa and the other one is ME. #BAHUBALI #prabhas is a really cool down to earth guy more power to him."

Prabhas, who is basking in the glory of his blockbuster hit, has earlier refuted the rumours of joining hands with Karan Johar for his Bollywood debut. But the actor was not in complete denial. “There is no immediate plan but it will be quite interesting. Working with Rajamouli and Karan is home ground for me now having worked with them for such a long time. But I think Baahubali has paved the way for pan-Indian films," the actor was quoted saying in an earlier interview. Now, with Prabhas being Karan's guest at his house party, we hope the two discussed the much-awaited collaboration of the year. (Picture credites: Varinder Chawla)

Karan's students of the year, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra were also there at the party. What seemed as a boy's night out was joined by Alia too and we know the reason why. Alia on earlier occasions has made it clear that Karan is her mentor, her friend, father, and teacher. (Picture credites: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor was also spotted reaching Karan's house for the party. (Picture credites: Varinder Chawla)

Aditya Roy Kapur who recently got grilled on the sassy couch of Koffee With Karan by none other than the witty host of the show Karan Johar was also seen heading towards Karan's house for the party. (Picture credites: Varinder Chawla)