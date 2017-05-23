Baahubali 2 vs Dangal box office: SS Rajamouli film to release in China, can it beat Aamir Khan’s record?

As SS Rajamouli film and Dangal are going head-to-head to claim the throne of India's biggest blockbuster till date, all eyes will be on Baahubali 2 when it releases in China. SS Rajamouli film is all set to have a release in China in July and will be looking at beating Dangal's record of earning Rs 735 crore in the country, which is higher than what it earned in India. Aamir Khan film is still going strong in China.

Francois da Silva, who is handling international sales of Baahubali 2, told Variety, "With Baahubali: The Conclusion we are now at $220 million worldwide, without China. Our target now is for China to give us the biggest lifetime score of all time for an Indian movie." The first installment of franchise Baahubali 1 earned only $7 million in China. But can Baahubali 2 create the same wave in China as Aamir Khan's Dangal?

So far Dangal has collected Rs 1523 crore worldwide till Monday whereas Baahubali 2's collection stands at Rs 1565 crore till Sunday. Trade anlyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Dangal @ WW BO (Till May 22nd, 2017) #China - ₹ 753 Crs#Taiwan - ₹ 26 Crs RoW - ₹ 744 Crs Total - ₹ 1,523 Crs."

Dangal not only broke PK and 3 Idiots' records in China but also created a niche for itself in the country. It managed to beat Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to retain a top position at China box office. Aamir Khan's film also created a strong interest on China's social media Weibo.

Interestingly, Aamir Khan's Dangal created a debate on female empowerment and a father's domineering nature. Some in China also questioned its feminism. Its success can be encapsulated in the fact that Dangal is now the highest grossing non-Hollywood film in China.

The previous record was held by Japan's animation film Your Name that was a smash hit there. Dangal's collection in China is more than that of India.