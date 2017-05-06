Baahubali 2: SS Rajamouli film broke these six records in its first week

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 is ambitious in scale and vision. The five years of hard work by director and cast including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj is finally paying off and is visible in gigantic box office figures. The film has become India's highest worldwide grosser by collecting an estimated amount of Rs 887 crore. Baahubali 2 has surpassed previous record holder Aamir Khan starrer PK's worldwide collection of Rs 769 crore.

Baahubali 2 has also become the highest collecting Hindi film for the first week. Prabhas and Rana Daggubati film has also beaten Aamir Khan starrer Dangal and Salman Khan starrer Sultan to reach this feat. Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai tweeted, “#Baahubali2 also becomes highest collecting Hindi film for week 1 – Rs 247 Cr net beating #Dangal & #Sultan. Salute to @ssrajamouli @Shobu.”

SS Rajamouli film is also getting a lot of accolades from the audience in the overseas market. Baahubali 2 opened at number three on the US box office, a major feat for an Indian movie. It managed to trump Emma Watson and Tom Hanks film The Circle. Baahubali 2 collected a whopping Rs 65 crore during its first weekend.

Baahubali 2 also broke the opening day collections of Dangal and Sultan. It collected Rs 121.5 crore on the first day in all languages.

Baahubali 2 has also got the best opening weekend release ever in India in IMAX format. The film collected a record $2.3 million in 66 sale IMAX theatres worldwide, noted IMAX website. Greg Foster, CEO of IMAX Entertainment said in a statement on its official website, "We congratulate visionary director S.S. Rajamouli, Arka Mediaworks and the entire Baahubali team for creating a truly epic film that has not only broken IMAX records in India but has clearly resonated with IMAX audiences worldwide- including a phenomenal performance in its limited North American run."