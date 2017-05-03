Baahubali 2: Seven records SS Rajamouli film shattered in its victory march

Baahubali 2 is a juggernaut which refuses to stay still. Now more than halfway through its first week, the film has shattered box office records with impunity. SS Rajamouli film is already being touted as the first Indian film that is likely to earn over Rs 1000 crore. In fact, it has already grossed over Rs 600 crore worlwide in four days since release. It may be a small leap for the SS Rajamouli film which had the making of a blockbuster from the word go, but it will be a giant leap for Indian film industry. From now on, Rs 100-crore and Rs 200-crore clubs will feel like small change.

To begin with, Baahubali: The Conclusion has crossed the lifetime collection of Baahubali: The Beginning’s Hindi version lifetime collection in flat four days. While Baahubali 1 earned Rs 118.70 crore in its lifetime, the collection of Prabhas and Rana Daggubati sequel is Rs 168.25 crore in just four days.

Baahubali 2 had the highest first Monday ever collection, after collecting Rs 40.25 crore. And we are talking about dubbed Hindi version.

The film was ranked number three on US box office in its opening weekend and even trumped a Tom Hanks’ film.

In the US, the film earned over Rs 65 crore in its first weekend. Something unimaginable before Baahubali 2!

With its collections, Baahubali 2 smashed Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Salman Khan’s Sultan opening records.

First film to cross Rs 100 crore mark in one day. Baahubali 2 (all versions) earned Rs 121.5 crore on day one.