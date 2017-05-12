Baahubali 2 may have earned Rs 1200 crore but it stands nowhere when it comes to these blockbusters

Baahubali 2, the SS Rajamouli directorial has been breaking all the previous records set by Indian films. From Dangal to PK, it has raced past the lifetime collections of all these movies in just two weeks and has hit Rs 1,250 crore as of now. With the response of the audience and occupancy rates over the weekend, Baahubali 2 is expected to collect Rs 2,000 crore at the box office. Keeping this in mind, we took a look at the collection of the highest grossing films worldwide and realised that Baahubali 2 is nowhere close these films. The 50th highest grosser has collected approximately three times more than Baahubali 2. (*still running in theatres)

The highest grossing film of all time is James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar. The movie has earned Rs 17,932 Cr (approx) worldwide. This movie has set the standards quite high for any Indian film, including Baahubali 2. If, one has to compare, the collection is almost 15 times higher than the SS Rajamouli project.

Avatar is followed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet starrer - Titanic. This the second highest grosser with earnings of Rs 14,065 Cr.

At number 50 is the animated 2016 film, The Secret Life of Pets which earned Rs 5,630 Cr worldwide. Baahubali 2 has a long way to go before it hits this number and this is the last spot in the list of Top 50 highest-grossing films.

Even the Oscar-winning animated film Zootopia has earned Rs 6,584 Cr worldwide and has made its place among the top 50 films.