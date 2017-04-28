As Baahubali 2 majestic premiere got cancelled, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra got a special screening

The sudden demise of veteran actor Vinod Khanna had left us shocked. As a mark of respect to the actor, Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli and the entire team of Baahubali 2 agreed not to go ahead with the special screening of Baahubali The Conclusion on Thursday. Much like the magnum opus itself, the sets of the premiere were royally designed and it felt like as if one was in the land of Mahishmati itself. As the massive sets for the red carpet premiere were being dismantled, a select few saw a special screening of the film. This included Karan Johar's students of the year, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. ( Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood, however, Alia has been quite private about her affair with Sidharth and maintains he is a 'a good friend'. Sidharth and Alia had made their debut in Bollywood together in Karan Johar's Student of the Year. Since then, the two have worked together in two films including Kapoor and Sons. Sidharth will start shooting for Aiyaari in May and Alia will be working with Zoya Akhtar in Gully Boy and Ayan Mukherji in Dragon. ( Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Massive set at premiere venue of Baahubali 2 being dismantled

Woah, they even had a mock elephant.

Rana Daggubati, who plays Bhallaladeva was seen at the screenings of Baahubali. ( Photo by Varinder Chawla)