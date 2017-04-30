Baahubali 2 has surpassed these films as India’s biggest opener at the box office

There is only a handful of films that can capture the imagination of moviegoers and create a fan frenzy across the world ahead of their theatrical release. And there is an even fewer number of stars who can manage to draw a huge crowd to theatres on the release day. Earlier, only films that were rolled out of Bollywood were touted to have the ability to ensure highest grossing opening day across the country. However, films of superstar Rajinikanth broke that glass ceiling first and then came director SS Rajamouli's box office juggernaut, Baahubali series.

To say director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion has created a new box office history will be an understatement. Following the stupendous success of Baahubali: The Beginning, the sequel has done an 'unthinkable' business at the box office emerging as the biggest opener for an Indian film worldwide. The film has netted Rs 121 crore on an opening day in the domestic box office alone. The Hindi version of the film has earned a whopping Rs 41 crore, making it the highest opening for a dubbed film. Earlier, Rajinikanth-starrer Robot held that record with Rs 2.2 crore opening day collection followed by Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroop with Rs.1.9 crore.

Baahubali: The Beginning showed people that a film with good content can transcend the barriers of language and change the rules of box office business. The film raked in Rs 50 crore on the opening day itself, surpassing the records set by biggest Bollywood titles. Its Hindi version netted Rs 5.15 crore on an opening day.

Superstar Rajinikanth proved once again that he is the master of the masses with his 2016 gangster film Kabali. The film directed by a young filmmaker Pa Ranjith debuted at the box office in India by collecting Rs 48 crore.

Bollywood King Khan Shah Rukh Khan's 2014 film Happy New Year may have received poor ratings from the critics but it did not stop the film from earning nearly Rs 44,97 crore on its opening day at the box office.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was released to mixed reviews from the critics but ended its first day with Rs 40.35 crore in its kitty.

Salman Khan film at it again. He is the one superstar whose films continues to be box office juggernaut. 2016 sports drama Sultan made Rs 36.54 on day one.