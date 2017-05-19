Baahubali 2 earns Rs 1500 crore: Five exclusive clubs SS Rajamouli film created

SS Rajamouli's film Baahubali 2 has amassed Rs 1502 crore worldwide, thus becoming the first Indian movie to cross the Rs 1500-crore mark. Baahubali 2's juggernaut is far from being over. The film starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati has broken a series of records and made several of its own. Baahubali 2 has also started new clubs for an Indian movie and has touched some unprecedented milestones. Here's a look at five new clubs that SS Rajamouli's film has started.

Baahubali 2 is has created Rs 1500-crore club, an unprecedented achievement for any Indian movie. The film collected Rs 1,502 crore, with a collection of Rs 1227 crore in India and Rs 275 crore in the overseas market. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#Baahubali2 in 3 Wks becomes the 1st Indian Movie to do ₹ 1,500 Cr India N : 953 Cr G : 1,227 Cr Overseas: 275 Cr T: 1,502 Crs.”

SS Rajamouli's film also started Rs 1000-club. Aamir Khan's Dangal followed suit and has collected Rs 1275 crore worldwide. Karan Johar took to Twitter and shared, "The biggest milestone has been reached by the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema!!!! #1000croreBaahubali @ssrajamouli."

SS Rajamouli's film's Hindi version trumped Aamir Khan's Dangal to become the highest grossing Hindi film ever. Baahubali 2 started Rs 400-club. The previous record was held by Dangal that collected Rs 387.38 crore. Karan Johar shared, "The BIGGEST box office success story!! Enters the 400 crore zone and racing ahead!!! At 432.80( HINDI) #BaahubaliTheConclusion @ssrajamouli."

er crossing Rs 400-crore mark, Baahubali 2's Hindi version also created Rs 450-crore club. Karan shared on Twitter, "The HINDI version of #BaahubaliTheConclusion marches past the 450 crore mark! The worldwide MANIA continues!!!! #Baahubali1500cr."