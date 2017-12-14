1 / 11

Google India has announced its 2017 Year in Search results. As always, this year too, Bollywood remains one of the most dominating searches. But talking about the Google Top Trending Movies list, there are some surprising entries. As expected, Baahubali 2 and Dangal are the top rankers but films like Raabta, Half Girlfriend, Munna Michael and Ok Jaanu, which more or less bombed at the box office, also make an appearance.



Credit for it also goes to the film's marketing team which created ample buzz around the film before its release. But there is also no doubt regarding the fact that Bollywood celebrities have a huge fan following across the nation. And their brand value plays a huge part in determining whether the film would be a hit or miss. Surprisingly though, Salman Khan's Tubelight and Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha, some of the best box office performers of the year, failed to capture a spot.



Check out the full list here: