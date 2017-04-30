Baahubali 2: SS Rajamouli film enters 100-cr club on opening day in India, and other records it has already broken

Baahubali: The Conclusion is definitely the biggest film ever produced in India. From its majestic sets to earth-shattering warfare, Baahubali 2 is dripping opulence in ​all manner. While many are lauding Prabhas for getting into the skin of his character, others are calling it a one man show​ - ​that of director SS Rajamouli. And while the film had an unbelievable opening at the box office on Friday, it has already broken several records.

Baahubali 2 has become the first film to cross Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office on its first day of release. The bilingual film, was shot in Telugu-Tamil and dubbed in languages including Hindi, English​ and​ Malayalam. Its Hindi version was distributed by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. An ecstatic KJo tweeted, "GRAND INDIA TOTAL OF 121 crores NET!!!!! HINDI IS 41 crores!!! TAMIL + TELUGU + MALAYALAM = 80 crores!!!! HISTORY HAS BEEN CREATED!!!!!!"​ We completely understand why he needed to type all that in uppercase!

Baahubali 2 released on a total of 9000 screens world​wide​​​, which include 6500 screens in India, and 2500 screens internationally. It is the first to get such a massive opening in US, UK, Australia and other ​countries. Baahubali 2 became the first Indian film to release in 800 US screens.

Baahubali 2 opened its advance ticket window on Tuesday, in India. While several theaters surged their prices to earn maximum profits, crazy fans did not mind shelling out the enormous money ​either. The ​priciest ticket sold for the film stands at Rs 2400 in a Delhi theater.

The Prabhas starrer also had the highest advance booking in a single day. It earned Rs 130 crore in 24 hours.

Baahubali: The Conclusion also sold 1 million tickets across all languages on its first day of advance booking. It broke the record of Dangal, which earlier held the top position in terms of advance ticket sales. As per online entertainment booking platform, BookMyShow, Baahubali 2 contributed to over 35 percent of overall Dangal's opening weekend collection in India.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Baahubali 2 had an all-time number one opening for any movie in India.

As per BookMyShow, 12 tickets are being sold every second for the magnum opus.