Baahubali 2: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati’s drastic transformation for SS Rajamouli film is shocking

Baahubali: The Conclusion trailer has given us all the reasons to be more impatient about the film, which is scheduled for April release. While the question 'Why Kattappa killed Baahubali' has remained unanswered, people are also keen to see how the actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati went onto look so larger-than-life on the screen. And trust us when we say their journey from being a normal human to a beast in Baahubali 2 is nothing less than inspiring.

Before signing for Baahubali, Prabhas was a romantic hero who perhaps did not undergo the physical transformation. But for Baahubali 2, Prabhas gained 20 kilos of weight and interacted with WWF wrestlers in order to know their training regimen. In fact, so drastic is the difference in their looks that the two actors had to tell media it is the result of hard work in the gym and not special effects.

Prabhas worked out for six hours daily with strict diet regiment. From being a lean person, Prabhas transformed into nothing less than a hulk to play Baahubali.

Believe or not, Rana Daggubati had a paunch and love handles too. But now, he is a well-built man with a drool-worthy body. In an interview, Rana said about his transformation in Baahubali 2, "The older Bhallala is stronger and beefier so I weighed around 108-110 kg for those portions of both the films."

As far as his diet is concerned, Rana was advised to be high on carbs and protein without any oil. Rana's transformation for Baahubali 2 is truly awe-inspiring.