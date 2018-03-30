1 / 8

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 has hit the big screens today, and like always, there was a special screening of the movie held just for celebrities. A host of Bollywood stars turned up for the grand premiere, including the likes of Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. Vivek Oberoi was also spotted at the screening with his lovely wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi. Jackie Shroff was snapped posing with his star son at the premiere, looking happy and proud. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala was seen chatting away merrily with his industry friends. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)