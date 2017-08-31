Baadshaho: Five reasons to watch this Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi film

Multi-starrer Baadshaho is all set for release on September 1 and looks like director Milan Luthria has given fans more than one reason to watch this action-drama. Starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sanjay Mishra and Vidyut Jammwal; Baadshaho is set in the Emergency era of 1975. While its songs have been full of guns, action and bombs, let's see what the film has in store for us.

Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi's camaraderie has been one to watch out for ever since they came together in Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai. They reprised their chemistry in the Madhur Bhandarkar film Dil To Baccha Hai Ji and audiences fell in love with them all over again. Now, will they weave magic again in Baadshaho?

Baadshaho is the story of six badasses who plan a truck loot during the Emergency. And while Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi are busy planning the heist with Esha to steal crates of gold for princess Ileana D’Cruz, who is rotting in a prison, they also have Sanjay Mishra by their side.

Esha Gupta adds a Zeenat Aman-esque glamour to this actioner. Not only has she been embracing guns and bombs like a badass queen, she also has an important role to play alongside Ajay and Emraan. While on the other hand, Ileana is playing a royal princess, the owner of a buttload of gold, and she wants it stolen.

Interestingly, Vidyut Jammal is playing an army officer on the other side of the encounter. Complete with a moustache and all, Vidyut looks convincing.