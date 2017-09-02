Only in Express

Baadshaho actor Ajay Devgn, Aditi Rao Hydari and other celeb spotting

Published on September 2, 2017 9:38 pm
  • ajay devgn, ajay devgn photos, ajay devgn pics

    Ajay Devgn, spotted at the airport, must be a happy man as his period heist film Baadshaho raked in over Rs 12 crore on its opening day. The film is expected to show growth on Saturday and Sunday.

  • ajay devgn, ajay devgn photos, ajay devgn pics

    Ajay Devgn's next project is Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 4. The film is set for a Diwali release.

  • aditi rao hyadari, aditi rao hydari photos, aditi rao hydari pics, aditi rao hydari images

    Aditi Rao Hydari who will be seen in Bhoomi alongside Sanjay Dutt, stopped to pose for the cameras.

  • shilpa shetty, shilpa shetty photos, shilpa shetty images

    Shilpa Shetty was also seen at the airport as she cheerfully smiled at the camera.

  • karan singh grover, karan singh grover photos, karan singh grover images

    Karan Singh Grover looked amazing in an all-black outfit and that awesome hat.

  • arbaaz khan, arbaaz khan photos, arbaaz khan pics

    Arbaaz Khan continues to look great at 50, as he hurried away without indulging the shutterbugs.

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express