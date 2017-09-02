Baadshaho actor Ajay Devgn, Aditi Rao Hydari and other celeb spotting
Ajay Devgn, spotted at the airport, must be a happy man as his period heist film Baadshaho raked in over Rs 12 crore on its opening day. The film is expected to show growth on Saturday and Sunday.
Ajay Devgn's next project is Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 4. The film is set for a Diwali release.
Aditi Rao Hydari who will be seen in Bhoomi alongside Sanjay Dutt, stopped to pose for the cameras.
Shilpa Shetty was also seen at the airport as she cheerfully smiled at the camera.
Karan Singh Grover looked amazing in an all-black outfit and that awesome hat.
Arbaaz Khan continues to look great at 50, as he hurried away without indulging the shutterbugs.