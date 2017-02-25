Ayesha Takia, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood actresses who had shocking makeovers

Over the years, Bollywood actresses have had drastic makeovers, sometimes credited to surgeon's knife too. From Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Vaani Kapoor to Minissha Lamba all have drastically transformed their physical appearance to get that oomph factor. The recent one to join the club is Ayesha Takia, the leading lady of Salman Khan in 2009 film Wanted. Though the actor was missing from the silver screen but her overly cute and adorable looks lived pleasantly in the hearts of her fans. But today if this simple yet elegant Dor actor crosses you, it might take you a moment to recollect your last memories of her. Her lips look unnaturally swollen, she has high cheekbones and a frozen face.

Ayesha Takia is not the first one to go out of the way to transform herself and probably she is also not the last one too. Bollywood's international star Priyanka Chopra made her debut in Bollywood after winning the Miss world title in 2000. But today she looks phenomenally different from her initial industry days, which could have been due to good-grooming techniques as well.

Rangoon actor Kangana Ranaut didn't receive a grand welcome in the industry. The Himachal beauty was rejected many times for her unconventional looks and accent. Though the Gangster actor is proud of making it big in the industry single-handedly despite rejections still the actor looks noticeably different from her yesteryears. Her fuller lips are a proof enough of her grooming herself.

Anushka Sharma entered Bollywood with a girl-next-door image. People loved her performance in 'Band Baaja Baaraat' and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. However, her appearances before the release of PK shocked many. The change in her lips was clearly evident. The actress was at the receiving end of much backlash but she held her own and answered back the haters.

Another pretty face of Bollywood Vaani Kapoor's transformation didn't go down well with her fans. As soon as the Befikre trailer landed, evident changes in Vaani’s face could not be missed. In fact, Twitter was roiling with claims that she had undergone a lip and chin job, which apparently went wrong. In her defence, the Shudh Desi romance actor, said, “I have lost weight; my face is bound to look different. We shot in Paris when it was freezing; the cameras keep zooming in and out. The face looks different from different angles. I can’t afford surgery, I am only one film old.”

Shilpa Shetty owns one of the most amazing bodies in the industry, this yummy mummy has indeed come a long way. She probably is the only actor who boldly admitted undergoing a plastic surgery because she didn't like her nose. We must say she looked beautiful in films like Pardesi Babu and Dhadkan.