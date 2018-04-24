1 / 25

The mega superhero treat Avengers: Infinity War is all set for a release on April 27 and it is the only thing superhero fans seem to be talking about these days. To promote the much-awaited Marvel film, a host of actors including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Cumberbatch among others gathered in Los Angeles for the Avengers: Infinity War world premiere.