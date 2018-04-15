2 / 6

Benedict Cumberbatch, who will reprise his role as Doctor Strange in the film after his standalone movie in 2016, interacted with the media persons at the event. The actor even spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about what drew him to play his character along with his popular TV series character Sherlock Holmes. "I do get drawn towards ‘outsiders’… the complicated sort of characters,” said the actor.

