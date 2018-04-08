1 / 7

Avengers: Infinity War's release is not far away and marketing and promotion of this film are intensifying rapidly. It is not just TV spot and promos, Marvel and Disney are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to this film, which is likely to be the biggest movie they have ever made. Infinity War brings together most of the MCU characters - all the good guys like the Avengers and allies, all the bad guys like Thanos and Black Order, and all the not-so-bad but not-so-good-either guys like Loki. The film trailers promise epic battles and visual spectacle. Here are photos from Avengers: Infinity War's red-carpet fan events in Mexico & Brazil.