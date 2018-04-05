1 / 23

Avengers Infinity War brings together all the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to fight against Thanos. The character posters for almost all the major characters from the film are out but we're still waiting to hear if Hawkeye is going to make an appearance in this film. Also, Ant-Man is missing from these character posters as well. Here is a look at all the pivotal characters from Avengers Infinity War. (Source: Photo by Twitter/MarvelStudios)