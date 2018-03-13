1 / 9

Thanos is set to make his big landing on earth in search of Infinity stones. And while we expect all hell to break loose, our Marvel superheroes are up in arms against this super villain of MCU in this year's most awaited film - Avengers: Infinity War. Ahead of its mega release in India and US on April 27, Marvel studios has stoked the curiosity among fans by releasing a fresh set of stills from the film, directed by Russo brothers. The 19th movie in the Marvel calendar will give the audience the big clash between Thanos and our superheroes. Who will win? We need to wait and watch. Till then, scroll on to see the fresh photos shared by Marvel on its official Twitter handle. (Source: Photo by Marvel/Twitter)