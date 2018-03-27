1 / 6

One of the biggest Marvel movies yet, Avengers: Infinity War will be hitting the screens everywhere on April 27. And as if there wasn't enough hype already, the studio has released five brand new posters of the film. And they are a thing of beauty. In the new set of posters, the Avengers can be seen huddling around the logo of Avengers in the quintessential superhero fashion. Each poster has been made representing the Infinity Stones that will ultimately give Thanos the power to rule over everyone.