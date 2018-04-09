1 / 9

Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest film till date - Avengers: Infinity War is just days away and fans are waiting for it with bated breath as whatever Marvel Studios has offered them in the past decade is set to culminate into the biggest fight between our superheroes and the supervillain - Thanos. Trying to cash on the hype, the makers of the film held a red carpet fan event in London. And seeing several of their superheroes in real, Marvel followers just couldn't keep their calm. Actors Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Paul Bettany (Vision) greeted fans along with director duo Russo brothers - Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. Scroll on to see who all came to leave their fans thrilled at the mega event. (Source: Photo by Marvel Studios/Twitter)