At Priyanka Chopra’s homecoming bash, the focus is on Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra

Published on April 25, 2017 11:39 am
    Priyanka Chopra sure knows how to throw a party. As the Quantico and Baywatch star returned home after a long stay in the US, Priyanka invited her industry friends over and made a night of it. On the guest list were who's who of Bollywood -- Karan Johar, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma with husband Aayush, Arjun Kapoor, director Puneet Malhotra, Manish Malhotra and Mini Mathur. PeeCee has been on a spree of meeting friends and we recently saw her with Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar as they had a mini Dil Dhadakne Do reunion. At Monday's party though, all the attention was on Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra who arrived together and were seen spending time together.

    Alia Bhatt and Sidharth reached Priyanka Chopra's house along with Karan Johar. Alia and Sidharth's relationship is Bollywood's open secret and the two are often seen arriving at Bollywood events together. What gave all their fans an aww moment was when the duo alighted from the car and Sid was seen opening the door for Alia. True gentleman, no? (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

    Priyanka will be seen playing Kalpana Chawla in an upcoming biopic. The Quantico star recently wrapped up the show and will be busy promoting Baywatch co-starring Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson in the coming days. She also shared a happy party picture with Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and husband Aayush, Sonali Bendre and Mini Mathur on her Instagram. "Good times .. good people #happygirlhere #mumbainights," wrote Priyanka along with the picture.

    Arjun Kapoor also reached the party venue to celebrate the homecoming of his Gunday co-star Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

    Manish Malhotra shared an inside picture of the party on his Instagram and wrote, "With the Very #Amazing #Warm #Fabulous @priyankachopra #MadhuChopra @karanjohar @punitdmalhotra #Fun #Dinner #Night."

    Sonali Bendre and husband Goldie Behl also attended Priyanka Chopra's party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

    Siddharth Roy Kapoor was spotted at the party with brother Aditya Roy Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

