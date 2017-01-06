At Om Puri’s funeral, Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute, Shabana Azmi breaks down

Om Puri, one of the most versatile and celebrated actors in India, died of a heart attack in Mumbai on Friday. He was 66. Diring an illustrious career spanning four decades, Om Puri acted in over 250 films, his popularity transcending borders and stereotypes. The sudden news of his demise shocked his fans and friends in Bollywood. While some chose to tweet their condolences, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar and others who were in the city visited the actor's family to pay their respect.

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were spotted coming in to pay their respect. Amitabh Bachchan and Om Puri had worked in several movies together like Ghatak, Dev and Lakshay. On the shocking news of Puri’s death, the megastar shared his best memories with the actor on Facebook. Coincidentally, they had met just a day before Puri succumbed to heart attack at his Mumbai residence. Big B recalled how Puri visited the sets of Sarkar 3 and shared some pictures of the meeting. He also posted some photos of the pair during the launch of Puri’s biography, The Unlikely Hero: Om Puri. Credits: Amit Chakravarty

A weary eyed Shabana Azmi was spotted at the funeral. Om Puri and Shabana have acted together in almost 15 films and were at the forefront of parallel cinema movement in the 80s.

Farhan Akhtar was also present at the funeral. He was seen with friend Ritesh Sidhwani.

