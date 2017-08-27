Asha Bhosle is most loved and her picture with Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Aamir Khan prove it

Mukesh Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi bash saw the who's who of Bollywood gathered under one roof for the special occasion. And veteran singer, Asha Bhosle was also one of the guests and looks like she was busy clicking selfies with the new generation of actors, from Ranveer Singh to Priyanka Chopra. Taking to Twitter, Asha posted some fun pictures from the evening.

Sharing a picture with Hollywood's desi girl, Priyanka Chopra, Asha wrote, "Wonderful lady. I mean Priyankaji 😊." To which Priyanka also replied with, "Asha tai.. you are blissful. Thank you for so much love and your kind words. Aapka aashirwaad kaafi hai. @ashabhosle ❤️." Asha also shared a selfie with Ranveer SIngh and wrote, "Last night."

Dangal actor Aamir Khan and Asha Bhosle also posed for a picture together. Sharing the photo, Asha captioned, "With Amir Khanji & granddaughter Zanai at last nights Ganapati Cerebrations."

Asha even posed with Baaghi 2 actor Tiger Shroff and the two look extremely happy in this picture that surfaced online.