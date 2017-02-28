As Tappu leaves Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, here’s how the show’s cast is in real life

As funny as its title may sound, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah absolutely lived by its name ever since it began airing in 2008. Eight years down the line and its popularity remains at par with any other show from the new league. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah popped up in news when it was heard that actor Bhavya Gandhi, who plays the famous character of Tappu, has quit the show. His mother confirmed the news saying, "Yes he has quit the show to grab further opportunities." It surely leaves the show's massive fanbase disappointed. Bhavya's part was loved for his mischievous role and spot-on comic timing.

Bhavya Gandhi was just a kid when he joined the show. He has literally grown up during his eight year long stint with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Bhavya played Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tappu, the son of lead couple Jethalal and Daya Bhabhi. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is in its eighth year, but most of its actors have remained committed to it from day one. Scroll on to see how these actors are in real life until they get into the shoes of their famous characters.

Bhavya had sometime back revealed that he is dating his co-star from the show, Nidhi Bhanushali, who played Sonu until last year. Nidhi quit the show due to her exams. She was one of the members of the show's 'Tappu Sena,' the gang of kids headed by Tappu who love to play play mischief on everyone.

Lead actor Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal Champaklal Gada, was already a famous comic actor. And he has only added to the charm of the show.

Female lead Disha Vakani, who plays Daya Jethalal Gada aka Daya bhabi, has made a mark not just on the show but on television due to her unique accent and love for Garba. She earlier played a small role in Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Jodhaa Akbar.

Shailesh Lodha, who plays the role of Taarak Mehta, is also a famous stand-up comedian. We have already seen him at several other reality shows, doing comedy.

Amit Bhatt as Champaklal Jayantilal Gada plays the 'petite' grandfather who stumbles at the drop of a hat. Interestingly, Amit might be playing the patriarch of the family, but he is only 43 years old in real life, even younger than his onscreen son Dilip Joshi.