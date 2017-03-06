As Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma catwalk at Mijwan 2017, Kajol, Sridevi, Sushmita Sen come to watch

Shah Rukh Khan owns any gathering he walks in. So, when he becomes a showstopper, expect full-on entertainment as well as something to ponder upon. On Sunday night, SRK walked the ramp at Mijwan 2017, organised by Shabana Azmi, he was dressed in a Manish Malhotra sherwani that made him equal parts royal and an eye candy. Walking along with him was his co-star from Imtiaz Ali’s next, Anushka Sharma. In the front row were his co-stars from past decades – Kajol, Sushmita Sen and Sridevi. There was his director Farah Khan and Aamir Khan’s wife Kiran Rao too. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

At the behest of Shabana Azmi, Shah Rukh also spoke to the audience. Talking about women empowerment, he said women need no saving as they are the ones saving us all. SRK said all women wanted was equality and being considered on par with men. He also feted Shabana for putting on such a grand show. Named after a village in Uttar Pradesh, NGO Mijwan Welfare Society was founded by poet and Shabana's late father Kaifi Azmi. Its goal is to create employment opportunities for women and revive chikankari embroidery.

Shabana said that SRK was the only star who hadn't walked the ramp for Mijwan. "We've had the fortune of all the stars walking for us -- right from Amitabh Bachchan to Sidharth Malhotra. The only person left was Shah Rukh. I am extremely thankful to him for having agreed to walk the ramp for Mijwan... Anushka Sharma is someone I consider a part of Mijwan family, " she said at the show.

